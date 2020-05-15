Two Arrested in White County After Police Pursuit

A police pursuit that started in Posey County ended in White County on Friday when two people abandoned their vehicle and hid in a drainage culvert.

According to Illinois State Police, they were advised of a vehicle pursuit that was entering ISP District 19 on Interstate 64.

Matthew Curtis, 41, of Mt. Vernon and Brittany Howder, 32, of Grayville, IL abandoned their vehicle near White County Roads 950E and 2450N. The pair was arrested and charged after they were found in a drainage culvert.

Curtis and Howder were taken to the White County Jail and is awaiting extradition to Indiana.

Comments

comments