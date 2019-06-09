Two Arrested During Traffic Stop in Gibson County

A traffic stop in Gibson County resulted in two arrests Sunday afternoon.
Around 1 o’clock Sunday afternoon, a Gibson County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on Washington Street in Hazleton. During the traffic stop, it was determined that 29-year-old David Schatz of Decker had an outstanding warrant out of Crawford county for failing to appear on a previous drug charge.
Deputies also discovered the driver of the car, 31-year-old Brian Ramey, was operating the vehicle on a suspended license with a prior conviction for driving while suspended.
At the point of determining the suspects, deputies began a roadside drug investigation. At the conclusion, deputies transported both Ramey and Schatz to the Gibson County jail where they charged Ramey with driving while suspended with a prior and possession of methamphetamines.
Schatz was also charged with possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia.
Ramey is currently in custody on a $750 bond and Schartz is being held without bond for Crawford County.
Brian Ramey
David Schatz