Two Arrested Thursday in Connection to Indiana Bank Robbery

Two Indianapolis residents were arrested on Thursday night, on charges related to a bank robbery that occurred in Greendale, Indiana earlier the same day.

Around 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, officers in Dearborn County, Indiana responded to a report of a bank robbery that occurred at the US Bank on Ridge Avenue in Greendale. The initial investigation by the Indiana State Police (ISP) and Greendale Police Department (GPD) determined that a black male wearing a disguise entered the bank, displayed a handgun, and demanded money from the teller.

After obtaining money from the teller, the suspect left the bank in a Buick LeSabre passenger car, according to police.

Shortly after that, an unoccupied Buick LeSabre was found parked near the bank with the engine running.

A nearby security camera revealed that a man matching the description of the suspect parked the vehicle at that location before getting into an orange or red colored Dodge Charger being driven by another person. The Buick LeSabre was found to have recently been stolen from Indianapolis, Indiana. A photo of the Dodge Charger was released and sent to police departments between Greendale and Indianapolis.

Around 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, ISP Trooper Charles Herron observed a vehicle matching the description traveling on I-74 westbound near the 105-mile marker, approaching Indianapolis. Trooper Herron conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle with the assistance of Troopers Walter Butt, Michael Wright, Nicholas Price, Brandon Gray, and James Williams.

The occupants of the vehicle – Edward L. Collier, 44, and Rheonia L. Jackson, 24, both of Indianapolis, were found to be in possession of U.S. currency, a handgun, and other evidence related to the bank robbery. Both occupants were detained for further investigation.

Information obtained during the investigation indicated that after Collier allegedly robbed the bank, he drove the Buick LeSabre to a nearby parking lot where Jackson picked him up in the Dodge Charger, at which point they drove to the Rising Star Casino in Rising Sun, Indiana, where they discarded the disguise and clothing allegedly worn by Collier during the robbery. Money wrappers that were removed from the money taken during the robbery were also discarded. Collier and Jackson then left the casino in an attempt to return to Indianapolis, at which point they were stopped by Troopers in Marion County, Indiana.

Following the investigation in Marion County, both Collier and Jackson were arrested and transported to the Dearborn County Jail where they were both incarcerated on felony charges of Robbery While Armed with a Deadly Weapon and Conspiracy to Commit Robbery While Armed with a Deadly Weapon.

Both suspects are being held pending their initial appearances in the Dearborn County Circuit Court.

The Indiana State Police and Greendale Police Departments are investigating the robbery.

The Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office and the Dearborn County Prosecutor’s Office have assisted in the investigation.

Under the Law, criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

