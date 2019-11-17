Two Arrested for Shoplifting at Jasper Walmart

Two poeple were arrested after trying to steal $1,000 worth of merchandise from the Jasper Walmart.

Police say 23-year-old Jessica Adams tried to leave the Walmart without paying around 6 a..m Sunday.

Adams ran from the store and got into a car driven by 31-year-old Matthew Cronin of Tell City.

Authorities say they pulled that car over at Baden Strasse and Newton Street. That’s when police say Adams exited the vehicle and began running, not following officers orders to stop. Police caught up with Adams after a short foot chase and placed her into custody.

Police say Adams was wanted on warrants for several other charges.

Cronin was charged with driving on a suspended license and criminal trespass and taken to the Dubois County Jail.

Cronin is banned from Walmart, according to police.

