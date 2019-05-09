Two Arrested for Murder of Warrick County Woman

The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office say they have made an arrest in connection to the Warrick County woman whose burned body was found on Seven Hills Road last month.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Anthony Clay Wolfe II, 24, of Evansville and Brian Baumgartner, 43, of Boonville have been arrested and preliminarily charged in the murder of Valerie Ruark.

The Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is continuing and more charges may result from this investigation.

