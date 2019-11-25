Two Arrested After Meth Found in Vincennes Hotel

Two men are in Knox County Jail after a meth lab was discovered in a Vincennes hotel room.

Indiana State Police said that search warrant was served Sunday morning at a Red Roof Inn hotel room which led to the arrest of 40-year-old Mark Baughn of Bicknell and 59-year-old Robert Emmons of Vincennes.

ISP, along with Vincennes Police and the Knox County Sheriff’s Department, discovered items from a meth lab, over 90 grams of methamphetamine, a hypodermic syringe, and a small amount of marijuana.

Both men were arrested without incident.

Mark Baughn

Robert Emmons

