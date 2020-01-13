Two Arrested During KSP Traffic Stop

Two Kentucky residents have been arrested following a traffic stop that took place on Saturday.

On Jan. 11, 2020, just before 10:30 p.m., Trooper Cody Kromer of Kentucky State Police Post 2 in Madisonville observed a 2008 black Nissan rogue operating carelessly on Oakwood Ave. in Earlington.

After initiating a traffic stop, Trooper Kromer came in contact with the operator of the observed vehicle. The operator was identified as Kandice Barnhill, age 41, of Madisonville, Kentucky.

Through further investigation, Trooper Kromer discovered Barnhill to be impaired and in possession of methamphetamine and various types of prescription pills.

Also present during the traffic stop was Trooper Trevor High, who made contact with a passenger in Barnhill’s vehicle. The passenger of the vehicle was identified as Jeffery Smith, age 38, of Marion, Kentucky.

Further investigation revealed Smith was also under the influence and in possession of marijuana.

While being lodged at the detention center, it was discovered that Smith had hidden various prescription pills as well as suspected heroin and methamphetamine on his person.

Barnhill was arrested and lodged in the Hopkins County Detention Center charged with Careless Driving, Improper Equipment, License to be in Possession, Failure to Produce Insurance Card, DUI (3rd), Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Possession Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree – Drug Unspecified, Failure to Notify Address Change to Department of Transportation, and Possession of Open Alcoholic Beverage Container in Motor Vehicle Prohibited.

Smith was also arrested and lodged in the HCDC where he was charged with Possession of Marijuana, Public Intoxication- Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol), Promoting Contraband – 1st Degree, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Possession Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 3rd or > Offense (Methamphetamine), Possession Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree – Drug Unspecified, and Possession Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Heroin).

