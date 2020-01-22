Two Arrested in ISP Traffic Stop, 2 Pounds of Suspected Meth Seized

Less than a minute

A traffic stop led to the arrest of two Indianapolis residents after Troopers found two pounds of suspected methamphetamine in their possession.

Around 10 p.m. on Monday, Trooper Kyle Taylor from the Indiana State Police was patrolling on Interstate 65 in Scott County.

Trooper Taylor observed a Chevrolet Tahoe traveling northbound at a high rate of speed and initiated a traffic stop.

The driver of the vehicle, 39-year-old Derek Ellis of Indianapolis, Indiana, was found to be wanted out of Marion County.

Further investigation uncovered two pounds of suspected methamphetamine and a small amount of marijuana.

As a result, Ellis, along with the passenger, 31-year-old Tyesha Bell also of Indianapolis, were arrested on the following charges.

Dealing in Methamphetamine – Level 2 Felony

Possession of Methamphetamine – Level 3 Felony

Possession of Marijuana – A Misdemeanor

Both Ellis and Bell were booked into the Scott County Jail.

Sergeant John Cleveland and Trooper Cameron Collins assisted Trooper Taylor with the traffic stop and investigation.

