Two Arrested for Illegal Artifacts Digging Along Ohio River

Indiana Conservation Officers arrested a Harrison County couple last week for illegally digging for artifacts along the Ohio River.

56-year-old James Schuppert and 50-year-old Diana Hutchinson of Central, Indiana were arrested for numerous charges, including DRN archaeological violations, meth manufacturing, and illegal wildlife possession.

According to Indiana DNR, the couple were trespassing through properties along the banks of the Ohio River in Harrison County, Indiana for multiple weeks, digging up arrowheads and stone tools/implements.

DNR spotted the couple’s car last Thursday afternoon in a field outside of Mauckport, Indiana and obtained a search warrant. During the search, officers located a meth lab, illegally possessed ginseng, box turtle parts, and a large amount of archaeological artifacts. The artifacts are suspected to have been illegally excavated and stolen from landowners.

The couple were arrested at the their residence without incident.

