Two Arrested in Gibson County on Child Neglect Charges

Two people were booked into the Gibson County Jail on charges of child neglect and dealing methamphetamine after Gibson County sheriff’s deputies responded to a hotel in Gibson County on Saturday.

After multiple attempts by hotel staff to make contact with two people who were staying at the hotel but had missed their check-out time, local law enforcement was called to the hotel around 11:38 a.m on Saturday to make contact with the two.

Deputy Zach Lienemann of the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Baymont Inn and Suites located at 12798 Access Road 150 South near Haubstadt. After arriving and announcing himself as law enforcement, Deputy Lienemann made contact with 25-year-old Cody Holley of Glasgow, Kentucky. It was also discovered that 25-year-old Jessica Martin, also of Kentucky, was staying in the room with Holley.

Upon speaking with Holley, Deputy Lienemann believed that Holley may be under the influence of an unknown intoxicant.

After further investigation, a child was found to be staying in the room with Martin and Holley.

Both Holley and Martin were taken into custody and transported to the Gibson County Jail.

Cody Holley was charged with Child Neglect and remains in the Gibson County Jail on a $1500 bond.

Jessica Martin was charged with Child Neglect as well as Dealing in Methamphetamine. and remains in the Gibson County Jail on a $2500 bond.

Assisting Deputy Lienemann in his investigation was Conservation Officer Ryan McIntyre and Deputies Brian Naas, Bryce Jutzi, and Sgt. Bruce Vanoven.

All Criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

