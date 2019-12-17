Two Arrested Following Police Chase in Owensboro

Two arrested following a police chase in Owensboro.

Daviess County Sheriff’s Office said that just past Midnight Tuesday morning, a deputy pulled over a car during a traffic stop near Frederica Street and Fairfax Drive. The deputy suspected the driver was intoxicated.

As soon as the car pulled over, the passenger of the car jumped out of the vehicle and fled the scene. Owensboro Police arrived and searched the area. They found 42-Year-Old Jeramey Hawkins of Louisville and arrested him for outstanding warrants and drug related items in his possession.

The driver of the vehicle, 42-Year-Old Heather Estes of Louisville, was also arrested for DUI. Following a search of the vehicle, deputies found meth, pills, syringes, and a large amount of cash. Both Hawkins and Estes were taken to Daviess County Jail.

