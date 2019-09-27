Two Arrested on Drug Related Offenses

A drug investigation leads to the arrest of two Ohio County suspects. Thursday, officers were dispatched to a home in the 12000 block of U.S. 62 East. Officers say 34-year-old Benjamin Lindsey and 35-year-old Jessica Chinn were inside the home.

Once inside, officers located meth and several items used to consume the drug.

Lindsey and Chinn were arrested without incident.

Both suspects were charged with 1 count of possession of a controlled substance and 1 count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers lodged both suspects in the Ohio County Detention Center.

