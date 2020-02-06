Two Arrested on Drug-Related Charges Following KSP Investigation

Two people have been arrested on drug-related charges after an investigation was conducted by the Kentucky State Police and the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.

After receiving information of possible illegal drug activity near Eddyville, Kentucky, Troopers with the Kentucky State Police (KSP) began an investigation.

Tuesday, KSP Troopers along with deputies from the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), executed simultaneous search warrants at two separate residences on SR93 South outside of Eddyville.

At one Residence, Troopers made contact with 42-year-old Paula J. Hunter of Eddyville. During their search, Troopers and deputies located more than two grams of suspected methamphetamine, suspected marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

At the other residence, located approximately one mile away from the first residence, Troopers and deputies made contact with 38-year-old Benjamin Trafford, also of Eddyville. As a result of that search, Troopers and deputies located approximately 51 grams of suspected methamphetamine, suspected marijuana, alprazolam, and cash believed to be the proceeds of illegal drug sales. Several items of drug paraphernalia used to consume meth were also located.

When law enforcement made contact with Trafford inside his bedroom, a 9mm caliber handgun was located under Trafford’s pillow.

As a result of the investigation, Hunter and Trafford were both arrested.

Paula J. Hunter was arrested and charged with:

Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (> or = 2 grams of Methamphetamine)

Possession of Marijuana, and Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess

Benjamin Trafford was arrested and charged with:

Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (> or = 2 grams of Methamphetamine) (Firearm enhanced)

Possession of Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree, Drug Unspecified

Possession of Marijuana, and Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess

Hunter and Trafford were transported by the Lyon County Jailer to the Crittenden County Jail where they were lodged.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Will Propes is continuing the investigation.

The Kentucky State Police was assisted by the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office and the Lyon County Jailer.

