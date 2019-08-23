Two Arrested in Connection With Several Thefts in White County

Two people have been arrested in connection with a series of thefts in White and Gallatin County. An investigation was already underway by the White County Sheriff’s Office after a burglary at Union Ridge Cemetary and after several oil field valves were stolen.

An anonymous tip led the investigation to a New Haven home in Gallatin County. Investigators located 38-year-old Joseph Webb and 25-year-old Samatha Wheatley at the home who were also accused of stealing a John Deere Gator.

Further investigation led to the discovery of a John Deere Gator along with a Stihl chainsaw, Stihl hedge trimmer, ECHO leaf blower, ECHO weed eater, and a Dewalt air compressor. The oil field valves were also recovered from the property.

Authorities arrested Webb and Wheatley Friday for possession of the stolen property.

Both subjects were charged with two counts of theft and criminal damage in reference to the oil filed thefts; one count of burglary and criminal damage in reference to Union Ridge Cemetary.

