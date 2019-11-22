Two Arrested for Child Neglect

Indiana State Police have arrested a Mt. Vernon couple on charges of child neglect.

John and Tammy Crowe’s children were removed from their Mt. Vernon home on November 13 due to dangerous and deplorable conditions.

Crowe’s 8-year-old and 9-year-old sons were living in the upstairs portion of the residence and were often locked upstairs for long periods of time.

State Police said there were several large holes in the walls and no electrical service to the light fixtures upstairs. There was one portable light set up and powered by an extension cord.

The children were also required to use a plastic jug when they had to use the restroom.

The glass in a bedroom window was missing, exposing the boys to the outside elements and cold temperatures. The upstairs bedroom was heated only by an electric fan mounted near the stairwell downstairs when the door was open and not locked.

The Posey County Prosecutor’s Office issued arrest warrants for both Tammy and John Crowe.

They were arrested Friday evening at their residence without incident.

Both taken to the Posey County Jail where they are currently being held on bond.

Comments

comments