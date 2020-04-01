Two Additional Cases of Coronavirus in Hopkins County, KY; 28 Cases Total

During a live April 1 update on the current coronavirus situation in Hopkins County, county officials announced that there are now 28 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Hopkins County, Kentucky.

“The Hopkins County Health Department now has 28 confirmed cases of COVID-19,” said Denise Beach, head of the Hopkins County Health Department.

“But,” Beach continued, “there are many more cases with symptoms that are not severe enough to go in for testing.”

Beach says that these cases are like “the tip of the iceberg,” as many people in the community have not been tested.

Watch: Hopkins County COVID-19 April 1 Update

Previous Hopkins County Update (March 31): Hopkins County, Ky. Now Has 26 Cases of Coronavirus

Comments

comments