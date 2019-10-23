Twist or Treat the Night Away!

You’ve heard of trick-or-treat, or even trunk-or-treat…how about twist or treat?

If I didn’t go to this event every year, I’d guess from the name that there is some dancing involved?

And there is so much more than dancing…they’ve packed this event so full of fun that families stay all night!





Twist or Treat offers a fun evening for anyone of any age wanting to get up and move to the beat of an array of popular music or those just wanting to sit back, relax and take it all in.

In addition to a spooktacular atmosphere, the party includes:

* DJ playing dance music

* costume contests for kids and adults

* free kids activities, including face painting and crafts

* free treat bags

* photo booth (with take-home prints)

* free snacks and dessert buffet

* cash bar

* silent auction with gift cards, treats, toys, gadgets, and gear

A great time will be had by all! Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 children 12 and under.

Please call (812) 423-2927 or follow us on Facebook for more information!

Get your best costumes together for Twist or Treat this Saturday!

They’ve changed the location this year to Washington Square Mall.

For just 10 bucks for adults, and kids are 5 dollars, you get access to an awesome dance party, tons of activities, treat bags, a costume contest with prizes, a photo booth and a cash bar — along with a really tasty buffet if you’re tired of candy.

The best part, if you can believe this, is that all proceeds help Voices, Inc. in advocating for residents in long-term care homes in Vanderburgh County.

I’m judging again this year, so I’ll see you Saturday!

