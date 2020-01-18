Twin Bridges Open After Hazmat Cleanup

The Twin Bridges connecting Evansville to Henderson have reopened after crews were called for a hazmat cleanup on the northbound lanes of U.S. 41.

Cleanup began shortly after 6 a.m. Saturday and took several hours, according to a Facebook post from the Henderson Emergency Management.

Authorities say the closure was prompted after a person in a vehicle became trapped underneath an overturned semi. One person was taken to the hospital, the extent of their injuries is unclear.

As of 7:30 a.m., the northbound lanes of Twin Bridges reopened.

