Tweak Your Lifestyle for American Heart Month

February is American Heart Month — this month is dedicated to encouraging everyone to takes steps to prevent heart disease.

The YMCA of Southwestern Indiana want to help you do so — with some fun news ways to get your heart pumping.

The risk of heart disease is on the rise — one factor than can increase that risk is in-activity.

Let’s talk about how to get your heart pumping.

Staying physically active helps keep the heart and blood vessels healthy. Adults should be getting 150 minutes per week of moderate-intensity activity to decrease their risk. Any type of cardio-based exercise like running is a great way to get the heart pumping.

Not everyone enjoys running — that’s not the only way to get your cardio fix.

Exercise like rowing is a great form of cardio that works both the upper and lower body and your core. Cycling is another get form of cardio as well as doing high-intensity interval circuits. Even jumping jacks or jumping rope are simple forms of cardio too. There’s a lot of different ways to get cardio in without the treadmill, but even if a treadmill is all you have, there are ways to make your workout feel new or different like simply adding an incline to it. This little tweak will increase the intensity of your workout without feeling like it.

But you can also get creative on a treadmill to keep your cardio interesting.

Our TreadFit classes are small groups of six that are instructor led to help use your treadmill to maximize your workout by modifying the settings and even showing you different exercises beyond running and walking. Participants get a special pair of headphones that are synced to the instructor as well as fun music tracks like disco so everyone can move to the music. It will definitely be a lot of fun and people won’t look at treadmills the same way again. Those classes start the last week of February.

Call 423-YMCA or visit www.ymcaswin.org to learn more about it or any other cardio classes at the Y.

