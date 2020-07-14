Turoni’s Closes Dining Rooms at All Locations Due to COVID-19 Concerns

All three Turoni’s locations have made the switch to drive-thru services only, due to safety concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Turoni’s made the announcement on Saturday, saying the decision was for the safety of the restaurant’s staff as well as the community.

The announcement from the business came two days after a separate incident, where one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Turoni’s Main St. location in Evansville announced the coronavirus-positive test on July 9 and said the employee wouldn’t be returning to work until they’d been cleared by their doctor.

After the employee there tested positive for COVID-19 the facility received a professional anti-virus cleaning treatment, the company said in its statement.

