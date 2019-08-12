Join the Ying Yang Twins, Chingy, Yung Joc, Do or Die and Murphy Lee at the Evansville Coliseum all performing live for only $30!

The Turnt Up Tour 2019 comes to the Evansville Coliseum on Saturday, October 19th from 7pm – 12am!

Get your $30 general admission tickets now, or upgrade to the $50 VIP ticket that includes early entry, and front row VIP access!

The Evansville Coliseum is located at 300 Court, St, Evansville, IN 47708.

There will be no refunds issued once tickets have been purchased for any reason.

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments