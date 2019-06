A crash happened on State Road 66 near University Parkway involving a turkey and car.

The turkey did significant damage to the vehicle’s windshield

According to Sgt. Todd Ringle’s tweet, the driver was not injured.

Vanderburgh: Earlier this morning Trooper Deig investigated a crash on SR66 near University Parkway involving this car and a 🦃. Thankfully the driver was not injured. pic.twitter.com/jNkPnH6HYg — Sgt. Todd Ringle (@ISPEvansville) June 12, 2019

