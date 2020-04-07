Tuesday’s Nightly Storm Chance – Update

Temperatures will continue to surge deeply into the upper-70s and lower-80s throughout the region this afternoon. Although the mild, unseasonable air will be delightful to many it comes with the cost of strong to severe storms later tonight into the early-morning hours. The Storm Prediction Center has still maintained the “1” and “2” threat for the northern half of the Tri-State. As our next inbound cold front swings closer to the area a cluster of showers and thunderstorms will develop.

Current model data is suggesting we could storms fire up in our northwestern Illinois counties as soon as 1 AM. The metro area could see storms move in around 2 AM. The primary concerns with the stronger storms will be damaging winds as high as 60+ MPH. By daybreak we clear out. In fact, we could also see a repeat of this afternoon’s weather with a high of 77 with a mix of sun and clouds. By Wednesday night into early-Thursday there is even a greater threat of severe storms associated with a more powerful cold front.

