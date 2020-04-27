Tuesday Evening’s Severe Weather Threat

Sunshine and highs near 70° made for an incredible start to the week across the Tri-State and while the warmth we dealt with earlier today is expected to stick around for our Tuesday, the clear skies and dry conditions may not.

After reaching 76° under partly sunny skies Tuesday afternoon, an inbound core of low pressure and (more importantly) associated cold front traveling eastward is expected to produce strong to potentially Severe storms across portions of the Great Plains and Mississippi Valley. While the greatest threat for Severe Weather remains well to our west, we’re not completely out of the woods – the SPC has maintained a “1” on the Threat Index for a good portion of the Tru-State for Tuesday evening and early Wednesday.

The cold front responsible for the showers and storms out west will continue on its eastward trek and eventually bring about those storms for our westernmost counties between 8PM and 9PM tomorrow evening. During that period, it’s very possible that some of the cells embedded within the line may still be producing strong winds and even pockets of hail. Fortunately, it appears as though the storms will likely weaken as they travel east; Tuesday’s Severe Weather threat should conclude between 12AM and 1AM Wednesday morning.

Have a great Tuesday!

