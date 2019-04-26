Trump Calls for the U.S. to Pull Out of Arms Treaty

In what could be called a historic move, President Donald Trump made an announcement with international implications during his speech at the National Rifle Association’s annual meeting in Indianapolis on Friday.

President Trump called for the United States to pull out of the United Nation’s Arms Trade Treaty. The announcement received the biggest reaction of the day from the crowd of NRA members.

Members got to their feet and began chanting, “U.S.A., U.S.A., U.S.A.”

President Trump commented in reaction to the crowd’s response, “I’m impressed, I didn’t think too many of you would really know what it is.”

Trump went on to put his money where his mouth is. While on stage, Trump signed a letter to the Senate instructing them to stop the ratification process.

“We are reaffirming that American liberty is sacred and that American citizens live by American laws, not the laws of foreign countries,” says President Trump.

The treaty aims to regulate the international sale of weapons, something the NRA has argued infringes on the Second Amendment. Trump was able to call for the U.S. to pull out of the treaty despite the fact it went into effect in 2014 and was signed by President Obama because it was never ratified by Congress.

Trump called the treaty, just one of many attacks on the Second Amendment. Vice President Mike Pence joined Trump at the NRA convention, presenting a united front against gun control.

“The National Rifle Association stands for Freedom. Nowhere is this ongoing struggle for freedom more visible every day than in the struggle to defend The 2nd Amendment. Firearms in the hands of law-abiding citizens don’t threaten our families, they protect our families,” says Vice President Pence, during his speech.

Both Pence and Trump went on to ask NRA members for the vote in 2020. Trump went on to point out many of what he calls wins for his term in office. The list included the continued growth of the U.S. economy.

As Trump works towards re-election, Democrats are working tirelessly to win the presidency in 2020. The deep pool of candidates looking to challenge Trump, are promoting stricter gun laws that would likely include a complete ban on some assault weapons.

