Truckers Collect Supplies for Tornado Victims

A group of truckers are coming together to help those in Nashville.

The group, “Truckers Helping Hands,” is gathering supplies for victims of Tuesday’s deadly storms.

A tornado tore through Music City killing at least two dozen and many are still missing.

Silver Creek Transportation is the current drop off site for any toiletries, cleaning supplies, and water.

Organizers say they want to do their part for our neighbors in Tennessee.

“Within our community we all like to be tight knit and work together and help each other when times get hard,” says Zebb Cowan. “So we decided that Nashville is close enough they are like our neighboring community. We’re just trying to make sure everybody is looked after and cared for.”

The group will be collecting supplies through Saturday morning. They will then make the trip to Nashville around noon.

If you’re interested in donating items you can drop them off at Silver Creek Transportation located at 2055 S. Green St. Henderson, KY 42420 or you can contact them at (270)-826-0777.

You can also contact Truckers Helping Hands here.

