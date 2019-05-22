Truck Hits Power Pole Closing Parts of Morgan Ave.

Truck Hits Power Pole Closing Parts of Morgan Ave.

May 22nd, 2019 Evansville, Indiana

Parts of Morgan Avenue is closed after a truck hits a power pole and power lines.

According to Central Dispatch, Morgan Ave. is closed From Stockwell Road to Theater Drive.

More information will be updated once it becomes available.

