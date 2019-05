A fiery crash on Interstate 75 causes major back ups around 9 AM Wednesday morning just south of Lexington.

A commercial vehicle hauling pigs caught fire after sliding off the road in Rockcastle County. The semi driver says the truck blew a tire causing him to lose control and slide off the road.

Several pigs died. The ones that survived were taken to a local vet to be checked out.

All southbound lanes were shut down for hours, but all lanes are now back open.

