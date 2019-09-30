Truck Driver Facing Manslaughter Charges in Connection With Deadly Crash

A truck driver is facing manslaughter charges in connection with a deadly crash in Franklin County. The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 64, near exit 58.

Kentucky State Police said a semi-truck rear-ended two cars in the westbound lanes as a result of distracted driving. The semi struck a Jeep Liberty killing the driver, 61-year-old Jeffrey Curtis.

Both the semi and the Jeep then struck a Ford Exploring injuring 61-year-old Trina Summers of Shepherdsville.

Summers and the driver of the semi, 45-year-old Jerry Elder, Jr. of Flint, MI, were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Elder was released from the hospital and charged with manslaughter.

KSP says more charges are expected.

Comments

comments