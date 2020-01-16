Truck Crashes Into Illinois Starbucks, Five Injured

Five people were injured after a full-size pickup truck came crashing through the walls of a Starbucks coffee store in Illinois. Police say the injury count includes occupants of the truck and people that were inside of the store at the time of the crash, and that two individuals injured are in critical condition.

The impact of the truck crashing into the Starbucks in McHenry, Illinois, caused the building to partially collapse.

McHenry Police Public Affairs officer Patrick Polidori said that a Dodge Ram pickup truck was traveling westbound on West Elm Street when the driver lost control for unknown reasons and crashed into the structure.

“Please pray for the injured in this accident,” McHenry Mayor Wayne Jett said. “I was on scene within a few minutes and witnessed several men and women step into action in this bitter cold to save lives.”

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

