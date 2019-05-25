Truck Crash Damages Historic Evansville Home

Evansville Police are investigating an early morning accident that caused portions of a historic Evansville home to collapse.

Authorities say that the driver was headed north on Riverside Drive when he fell asleep behind the wheel causing his truck to hit a curb and make impact with the historic Raleigh house, located at 414 East Riverside Drive. Large portions of the 1800’s home collapsed with walls crumbling and other structural damage.

The driver, identified as 29 year-old Adrian Offutt, was safely able to make it out of his vehicle, but was taken to St. Vincent Hospital for observation. His injuries are non-life threatening. Authorities say when speaking with the driver at the hospital, he was “not very cooperative” on giving additional information.

Police were advised by the Building Commission that the vehicle could not be towed until it was deemed structurally sound by homeowners insurance.

The home was currently being remodeled and nobody was living at the residence at the time of the accident.

