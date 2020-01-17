Truck Collides With School Bus in Evansville Friday Morning

A lane of U.S. Hwy 41 is closed in northern Vanderburgh County following an accident involving an EVSC school bus.

Accident took place at 5:45 am near the train tracks north of Lynch Road. The school bus was heading north when it slowed down to cross the train tracks. The driver of the pickup truck behind the school bus admitted that they looked away from the road for a second, looked back up, and rear-ended the back of the bus.

There were no students on the bus during the accident. Driver of the school bus had minor pain while the driver of the pick-up truck had no injuries. The right lane of U.S. 41 is closed at the scene of the accident for clean up.

