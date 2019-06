A crash involving an 18-wheeler has blocked a portion of Hawesville Road in Ohio County.

The incident happened along KY 69/Hawesville Road just south of the Ohio-Hancock County Line.

The road is expected to be closed in both directions for approximately three hours in the 4900 block.

The truck belongs to Logistic Service Inc.

44News is told no injuries, no spill, or HAZMAT involved.

Stay with 44News on-air and online for updates as they become available.

Comments

comments