Tropicana Evansville announces plans to open its sports book on Thursday, September 12th at 11 a.m.

Earlier this year, the Indiana General Assembly voted to legalize sports betting in the state. The first sports book opened in Central Indiana two weeks ago. Four more operations will open over the next week, in addition to the local one.

The sports book at Tropicana Evansville will be operated by William Hill.

