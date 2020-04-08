Tropicana Evansville to Furlough 529 Employees on April 11

On April 11, 2020, 529 employees of Tropicana Evansville will be furloughed. A Worker Adjustment Retraining and Notification (WARN) notice sent to employees of Tropicana Evansville detailed the actions being taken by the Aztar Indiana Gaming Co.

“Tropicana Evansville is required to temporarily shut down business operations and implement furloughs at its facility located at Tropicana Evansville, 421 NW Riverside Drive, Evansville, IN 47708,” the WARN notice sent to employees of Tropicana Evansville read.

“All affected employees will be furloughed on April 11, 2020. This action will affect 529 employees at that time,” the notice went on to say.

According to the WARN notice sent out by Tropicana Evansville, unexpected circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic prevented the company from providing notice of these actions sooner.

You can view more information on Tropicana Evansville’s closure on the Tropicana Evansville website.

