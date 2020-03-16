Tropicana Evansville Closing Temporarily

Tropicana Evansville is joining other Indiana casinos and businesses throughout the Hoosier state that are closing their doors in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Tropicana Evansville (@TropicanaEV) on Twitter confirmed that the Eldorado Resorts, operator of Tropicana Evansville, announced that it will temporarily close the location starting at 6:00 a.m. on Monday, March 16.

Eldorado Resorts announced that it will temporarily close Tropicana Evansville at 6:00 a.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020. This precautionary measure was taken to comply with the Indiana Gaming Commission’s order to close for a minimum of 14-days in the interest of public health. — Tropicana Evansville (@TropicanaEV) March 16, 2020

The multi-million dollar entertainment complex joins others in closing following the Indiana Gaming Commission (IGC) notice that was issued on Saturday.

“Based on changing circumstances and in the interest of public health, Indiana licensed gaming and racing operations will close for at least 14 days beginning at 6:00 a.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020,” the IGC’s notice said.

