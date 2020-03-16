CoronavirusEvansvilleIndiana

Tropicana Evansville Closing Temporarily

Adam Kight 3 hours ago
Photo: tropevansville.com

Tropicana Evansville is joining other Indiana casinos and businesses throughout the Hoosier state that are closing their doors in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Tropicana Evansville (@TropicanaEV) on Twitter confirmed that the Eldorado Resorts, operator of Tropicana Evansville, announced that it will temporarily close the location starting at 6:00 a.m. on Monday, March 16.

The multi-million dollar entertainment complex joins others in closing following the Indiana Gaming Commission (IGC) notice that was issued on Saturday.

“Based on changing circumstances and in the interest of public health, Indiana licensed gaming and racing operations will close for at least 14 days beginning at 6:00 a.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020,” the IGC’s notice said.

