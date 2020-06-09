Tropicana Evansville Casino Set to Reopen on June 15

The Tropicana Evansville casino is set to reopen on Monday, June 15 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time, a representative of Tropicana Evansville announced on Tuesday.

Anthony Carano, President and Chief Operating Officer of Eldorado Resorts released a statement on the reopening:

As we resume operations at our properties across the country, the health and safety of our team members and guests continues to be our number one priority. We have been working very hard over the last couple of months to prepare for the reopening and we look forward to providing the outstanding service and experiences Tropicana Evansville is known for – Anthony Carano, President and Chief Operating Officer of Eldorado Resorts

Working with Governor Holcomb’s reopen Indiana plan, the Indiana Gaming Commission has released health and safety reopening guidelines for casinos in the Hoosier State, but also said that local governments may impose more restrictive guidelines should they choose to do so.

In April, Tropicana furloughed over 500 employees due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

