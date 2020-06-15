Tropicana Evansville Casino Reopens With New Safety Rules

As the Hoosier State continues to reopen under Indiana Gover Eric Holcomb’s “Back on Track Indiana” plan, the Tropicana Evansville casino is opening its doors once again on Monday, June 15.

Visitors of the casino may notice a few differences with a number of new safety rules and regulations in place.

When doors open at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, each patron’s temperature will be taken upon entry into the casino, and those with a temperature of 100.4 or greater won’t be allowed to enter.

Casino guests will see floor markings laid out to ensure proper social distancing. Slot machines will remain at least six-feet apart to also maintain proper social distancing.

Tropicana Evansville employees will have to wear masks. Guests will be required to wear masks if attempting to play table games, though otherwise, masks for guests will be optional.

Blackjack tables have a three-player limit, roulette’s maximum player count is set at four, and craps tables will have a six-player limit.

Hand sanitizing stations will be spread around the building for customers to use – with chairs, machines, handles, rails, chips, and other high-contact surfaces being sanitized by employees regularly.

Another big change: cocktail servers will no longer roam the floor – instead, guests will need to purchase drinks at the bar and carry them to the floor themselves.

In April, the company furloughed over 500 employees due to the COVID-19 pandemic, following Tropicana’s temporary closure in March.

