Troopers Shoot Man After He Refuses to Drop Firearm

An armed man in Wolfe County was shot and killed after he refused to drop his weapon.

Troopers, along with KSP Electronic Crime Section, arrived at a home on Blankenship Road near the Hazel Green community to serve a search warrant at a home.

When troopers entered the home, they found a man holding a firearm. According to WKYT, the man refused to drop his firearm prompting troopers to fire their weapons.

No troopers were injured at the scene.

It is unknown if the man killed was the subject in the initial investigation.

