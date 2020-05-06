Trooper Locates Marijuana, Stolen Gun, Cash, and Codeine During Traffic Stop

An Owensboro man is facing multiple drug-related charges following a traffic stop.
Deputies say 21-year-old Tyrus Action was pulled over Friday night outside of Hartford for speeding.
While performing a traffic stop, the trooper detected marijuana emitting from the vehicle.
A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of three pounds of marijuana and three four-ounce bottles of codeine.
Deputies also located a stolen handgun, a large amount of cash, and digital scales that belonged to a 17-year-old passenger of the vehicle. The juvenile was arrested and released to the Ohio County Court Designated Worker.
Action was arrested and charged with the following:
- Trafficking in Marijuana 1st Offense (Enhancement)
- Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Offense – Codeine
- Receiving Stolen Property – Firearm
- Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon
- Unlawfully Permit Minor to Possess Handgun
- Possession of Controlled Substance – 2nd Degree – Codeine
- Unlawful Transaction with a Minor – 2nd Degree
- Speeding
- Operating Motor Vehicle Under the Influence, 1st Offence
He was transported and lodged in the Ohio County Detention Center in Hartford.