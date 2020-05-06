Trooper Locates Marijuana, Stolen Gun, Cash, and Codeine During Traffic Stop

Less than a minute

Less than a minute

An Owensboro man is facing multiple drug-related charges following a traffic stop.

Deputies say 21-year-old Tyrus Action was pulled over Friday night outside of Hartford for speeding.

While performing a traffic stop, the trooper detected marijuana emitting from the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of three pounds of marijuana and three four-ounce bottles of codeine.

Deputies also located a stolen handgun, a large amount of cash, and digital scales that belonged to a 17-year-old passenger of the vehicle. The juvenile was arrested and released to the Ohio County Court Designated Worker.

Action was arrested and charged with the following:

Trafficking in Marijuana 1 st Offense (Enhancement)

Offense (Enhancement) Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1 st Offense – Codeine

Offense – Codeine Receiving Stolen Property – Firearm

Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon

Unlawfully Permit Minor to Possess Handgun

Possession of Controlled Substance – 2 nd Degree – Codeine

Degree – Codeine Unlawful Transaction with a Minor – 2 nd Degree

Degree Speeding

Operating Motor Vehicle Under the Influence, 1st Offence

He was transported and lodged in the Ohio County Detention Center in Hartford.

Comments

comments