KentuckyOwensboro

Trooper Locates Marijuana, Stolen Gun, Cash, and Codeine During Traffic Stop

Tyrone Morris 1 min ago
Less than a minute

An Owensboro man is facing multiple drug-related charges following a traffic stop.

Deputies say 21-year-old Tyrus Action was pulled over Friday night outside of Hartford for speeding.

While performing a traffic stop, the trooper detected marijuana emitting from the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of three pounds of marijuana and three four-ounce bottles of codeine.

Deputies also located a stolen handgun, a large amount of cash, and digital scales that belonged to a 17-year-old passenger of the vehicle.  The juvenile was arrested and released to the Ohio County Court Designated Worker.

Action was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Trafficking in Marijuana 1st Offense (Enhancement)
  • Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Offense – Codeine
  • Receiving Stolen Property – Firearm
  • Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon
  • Unlawfully Permit Minor to Possess Handgun
  • Possession of Controlled Substance – 2nd Degree – Codeine
  • Unlawful Transaction with a Minor – 2nd Degree
  • Speeding
  • Operating Motor Vehicle Under the Influence, 1st Offence

He was transported and lodged in the Ohio County Detention Center in Hartford.

Comments

comments

Back to top button
Close