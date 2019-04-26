Trooper From Evansville District Is Honored at Awards Ceremony

An Evansville District trooper is honored at an award ceremony in Indianapolis. Senior Trooper Michael Finney is selected as the 2018 Trooper of the District. Tpr. Finney is being honored with this award for his outstanding enforcement efforts in the traffic and criminal enforcement, case and crash investigation and public information and community service. He was honored at the Indiana Government Center for the Indiana State Police Spring Award Ceremony in Indianapolis.

Finney is a twelve-year veteran of the Indiana State Police and is currently the only K-9 handler at Evansville. During 2018, Finney conducted 38 criminal investigations, made 112 criminal arrests and conducted 669 traffic stops. Finney also works very closely with the Evansville District All Crimes Policing Unit, which aggressively focuses on criminal activity and apprehending suspects involved in illegal drug activity.

Finney and his K-9, Boomer, also conducted 32 free air sniffs, assisted other agencies 73 times, secured the perimeter on 28 details and made 10 apprehensions on 11 suspect searches. Finney and Boomer also assisted with 110 warrant services with fellow troopers and various other local, state and federal agencies.

Comments

comments