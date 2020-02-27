Trigg County Man Arrested on Sexual Abuse Charges

Less than a minute

A Trigg County man is behind bars on sexual abuse charges. Gideon Fisher, 55, of Cadiz, Kentucky was arrested Wednesday as a result of sexual abuse investigation conducted by Kentucky State Police.

KSP spoke with multiple witnesses and victims before obtaining an arrest warrant for Fisher.

He was charged with sexual abuse 1st degree, victim under 12 years of age.

Fisher was lodged in the Christain County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by Trooper John Gordon.

