Trial Underway for Suspect in Evansville Double Homicide

The trial continues Tuesday for an Evansville man arrested for killing two people inside their home. Deshay Hackner is on trial for the October 2017 murders of Dewone Broomfield and Mary Woodruff.

His case is being heard in Tippecanoe County near Lafayette. Monday detectives testified about guns found in the hotel room where Hackner and the other suspect William Rice were staying.

Prosecutors say they were able to link one of those weapons to the crime.

William Rice will go to trial in Evansville.

Previous story:

Deshay Hackner Murder Trial Rescheduled

