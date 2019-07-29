Trial Underway for Accused Drug Kingpin

The trial for an accused Indianapolis drug kingpin begins Monday in Evansville. Richard Grundy III and his co-defendants Ezell Neville, Derek Atwater, Undrae Moseby, and James Beasley will be in Vanderburgh County Circuit Court.

Prosecutors say Grundy coordinated a large scale drug trafficking organization, importing thousands of pounds of marijuana and hundreds of pounds of meth, as well as smaller amounts of cocaine and heroin from Arizona.

According to court documents, a mistrial was declared in the case on July 10th due to “a violation of a court order”.

The trial is expected to last no longer than five weeks.

