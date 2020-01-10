Trial for Suspect in Deadly Car Crash Delayed Once Again

The suspect accused of causing a crash that resulted in the death of three people was supposed to receive his sentence Friday.

Frederick McFarland was arrested in November 2017 after leading police on a chase, resulting in a high-speed collision that left three dead.

McFarland’s first trial date was set for April 23, 2018, where he faced multiple charges in relation to the crash.

When that first trial date was canceled, McFarland’s second trial date was set for August 20, 2018.

Once again, McFarland’s trial date was pushed back – this time to a third trial date of September 4, 2018, which once again pushed back to a fourth trial date of December 17th, 2018, which was also pushed back several more times until now.

McFarland appeared before a judge on January 10, 2020, where he was this time supposed to receive his sentencing.

Instead, McFarland’s trial date was once again pushed back another month, due to technical issues in the filing of one of the charges against him.

McFarland’s case is now set to continue next month, on February 10, 2020.

