Trial Set in Murder Investigation

The man accused of brutally murdering his wife in Henderson faces a judge. Mohamud Abdikadir appeared in court for the first time since being extradited back to Kentucky to face charges in the death of his wife.

20-year-old Chloe-Randolph Abdikadir was found dead inside a closet at her estranged husband’s home.

The detective for Henderson Police says his wife was found in a closet, containing an air conditioning unit, with a slit throat. This was after she allegedly refused to sign custody papers.

Chloe’s father was the last to talk to her as she was headed to Mohamud Abdikadir’s apartment. Little did he know this would be the last time to hear his daughter’s voice.

Mohamud Abdikadir and his wife, Chloe, were going through a divorce and were allegedly arguing over the custody of their child.

He admitted to hitting Chloe three times in the head with a hammer before she fell. Henderson Police say the autopsy shows she was hit at least 10 times before he throat was slit.

Abdikadir admitted to putting her body in a closet before showering, moving Chloe’s car, and taking their child to West Memphis, Arkansas.

He is being charged with murder and tampering with evidence. Mohamud Abdikadir will go before a grand jury May 14th.

