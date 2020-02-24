Trial Set for Man Arrested in Connection With Infant’s Death

A trial date has been set for an Evansville man arrested in connection with the death of an infant.

Jacob Bengert, 28, is charged with the murder of three-month-old Kieran Bengert who died from blunt force trauma while in his care. He set to appear in court on June 22.

On January 9, Chelsea Marksberry, Kieran’s mother, called police and said her son was dead. Bengert fled the scene before police arrival, authorities said.

Bengert was arrested on January 10 following a nearly 24-hour manhunt.

Chelsea Marksberry was also arrested in connection with the infant’s death.

They both are being held in Vanderburgh County Jail.

