Trial for Accused Drug Kingpin Moved From Indy to Evansville

The trial for an accused Indianapolis drug kingpin and four other suspects will be moved to Evansville.

Prosecutors say Richard Grundy III coordinated a large scale drug trafficking organization, importing thousands of pounds of marijuana and hundreds of pounds of meth, as well as smaller amounts of cocaine and heroin from Arizona.

According to court documents, a mistrial was declared in the case due to “a violation of a court order”.

The new trial will begin on July 29th and is expected to go no longer than five weeks.

