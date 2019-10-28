The Tri-State’s Hottest Bridal Show Is This Weekend

Join the area’s trendiest wedding vendors for our 12th anniversary celebration to help you plan your big day!

From photographers, to cakes, to invitations, dresses, DJs, tuxes and more, find just what you are looking for to get started or wrap up everything you need for the perfect wedding.

Admission: $5/person – All door proceeds benefiting Holly’s House.

Become a fan on Facebook at: Evansville Contemporary Bride Expo.

To see the full vendor list click here.

Sunday, November 3, 2019 – 12pm-4pm

Downtown Evansville, IN – DoubleTree By Hilton (601 Walnut Street)

