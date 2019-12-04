Tri-State Woman Helps Decorate the White House

As people across the nation decorate their homes for Christmas, First Lady Melania Trump unveils her decorations this year at the White House. “The Spirit of America” is this year’s theme, honoring Gold Star families and the rich history behind our nation.

Every time you catch a glimpse of this year’s decorations, you can think about Jasper, Indiana. That’s because a woman right here in the tri-state helped the first lady decorate this year.

Maureen Braun has more than 40 years of Christmas decorating experience. However, she describes the days she spent decorating the white house as the Super Bowl of Christmas decorating.

She describes the White House after all the Christmas trees are up and all the rooms transformed into a winter wonderland.

“The smells of the trees were what was amazing. I’ve never smelled that many all in one room or in one area and just the beauty of all the color and the splash of color and the lights and all of the décor coming together. It really is a very special place,” says Maureen Braun, the wife of U.S. Republican Senator Mike Braun.

This year Braun was one of the thousands to apply to be part of the White House winter beautification team. She and more than two hundred others were chosen.

“When you get 225 people that love Christmas as much as I do, you can imagine the energy level is great,” says Braun. She has been helping spread holiday cheer since 1978 when she opened Finishing Touches, a home décor and gift shop in Jasper, but her love for Christmas started even before that.

“I love the Christmas carols, I love the décor, and I really love the community and family that Christmas brings,” says Braun. Which is what made decorating the executive mansion a dream come true.

All of the White House Christmas decorations were designed by First Lady Melania Trump.

“It’s just an honor to be a part of something that is appreciated throughout through the whole United States,” says Braun.

All of the designs are meant to embody American traditions and historical milestones. There are also trees decked out in gold stars and patriotic bows, paying tribute to the families who never got to see their soldiers again.

Braun and the rest of the beautification team had just three days to make Melania Trump’s vision a reality.

“I got to make ornaments that were like little books,” says Braun. “Those are ones who got into the green room.”

Braun says she’s not allowed to divulge too many details regarding the white house’s transformation. The full project should be released soon.

